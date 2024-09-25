Yulin International Coal And High-End Energy Chemicals Industry Expo Has Become A High-Level Cooperation Platform In The Field Of Global Energy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) YULIN, China, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From September 13th to 15th, the 18th Yulin International and High-end Chemicals Expo, co-hosted by the Yulin Municipal Committee, Yulin Municipal People's Government, and Shaanxi Provincial Council for the of International Trade, was held in Yulin City, a western city in China. Over 800 companies from more than ten countries and regions, including Germany, the United States, and the United Kingdom, participated in the exhibition, focusing on core contents such as high-end energy chemistry, intelligent digitalization, new energy and materials, large-scale equipment, etc.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Yulin International Coal and High-end Energy Chemicals Industry Expo for this year highlights the concepts of greening, intelligentization, and digitalization in its exhibition layout, by setting up six major exhibition areas including high-end energy and chemical, intelligent digital, large-scale equipment, new energy and materials, comprehensive image, and international exhibition areas. It has also established Korean and Indonesian pavilions in the form of national pavilions, with a total exhibition area of 85,000 square meters, presenting an increase of 25,000 square meters compared to 2023. The exhibition area, the number of participating companies, and the number of exhibitors have all reached a new high in history.

The Coal Expo for this year is committed to building a multi-stakeholder dialogue and communication platform for governments, industry organizations, enterprises, universities, scientific research institutes, etc., by focusing on high-end energy, green transformation, dual-carbon development, ecological restoration, and other contents. Special activities were also held, including the Opening Ceremony of the Expo and the 2024 International Dual-Carbon Industry Innovation and Development Exchange Activities.

During the Expo, a total of 26 projects were signed, including 13 contract projects and 13 agreement projects, attracting an investment amount of 27.876 billion yuan. Exhibiting enterprises connected with local counterparts through multiple channels. The on-site procurement transaction volume of various large-scale mining machinery equipment and intelligent manufacturing equipment reached 960 million yuan.

At present, the world is focusing on the "dual carbon" strategy. China is actively accelerating the transformation and upgrading of the energy and chemical industry. As an important energy and chemical base in China, Yulin is endowed with unique natural resources. The predicted coal reserves have reached 280 billion tons, accounting for one-fifth of China's reserves.

Zhang Shengli, Mayor of Yulin, mentioned that Yulin takes building an innovation demonstration zone for the energy revolution as the main starting point for promoting high-quality development currently, by adhering to taking scientific and technological innovation as the lead, and promoting the deep integration of the innovation chain, industrial chain, talent chain and capital chain, and creating a scientific research and innovation base, an industrialization demonstration base, and a base for the integration of science, education and industry. Efforts are also made to insist on taking multi-energy integration as the main line, accelerate the construction of a new energy system, and facilitate the implementation of "dual carbon" strategy.

Zhang Shengli said that the Yulin Coal Expo has become a platform for opening up to the outside world, a platform for exchange and cooperation, and a platform where new technologies, new equipment, and new concepts compete to shine.

Source: Yulin Municipal People's Government

CONTACT: Contact person: Mr. He, Tel: 86-10-63074558