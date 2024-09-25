J & K Polls Phase-II: 10.22% Voter Turnout In First 2 Hours

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A voter turnout of 10.22 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of polling in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections, an official said on Wednesday.

The began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements.

The Surankote (ST) seat in the Jammu region recorded the overall highest voting percentage at 14.57 per cent, followed closely by Poonch Haveli at 14.56 per cent.

The maximum voting percentage among the 15 assembly segments in the Kashmir Valley was recorded in Kangan (ST) at 13.52. It was followed by Chrar-i-Sharief at 13 per cent and Ganderbal at 12.06 per cent.

The lowest 2.63 per cent voting was recorded in the Habbakadal constituency here, they said.