Azerbaijan, Ukraine Exchange Views On Bilateral & Regional Issues
9/25/2024 1:08:28 AM
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his
Ukrainian counterpart Andrey Sibiga within the framework of the
high-level week of the 79th session of the United Nations General
Assembly.
Azernews reports that during the meeting, the
sides discussed political, economic, energy, humanitarian as well
as regional issues.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Andrey Sibigan on his
appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs.
At the meeting, the importance of the continuous position of
both countries regarding the support of territorial integrity and
sovereignty within the borders recognized at the international
level was noted.
Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid activities to Ukraine, including
support for restoration and reconstruction works, were highly
appreciated.
The parties assessed the current political dialogue between the
two countries as one of the main factors contributing to the
development of bilateral political-diplomatic relations.
At the meeting, at the same time, new cooperation opportunities
were discussed within the framework of the 29th session of the
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change (COP29).
Jeyhun Bayramov informed about the current state of the
normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, restoration
and reconstruction works carried out in our territories freed from
occupation during the post-conflict period.
In addition, views were exchanged on other bilateral and
regional issues of mutual interest at the meeting.
