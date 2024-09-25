Azerbaijan, Ukraine Exchange Views On Bilateral & Regional Issues

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Foreign Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrey Sibiga within the framework of the high-level week of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Azernews reports that during the meeting, the sides discussed political, economic, energy, humanitarian as well as regional issues.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Andrey Sibigan on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

At the meeting, the importance of the continuous position of both countries regarding the support of territorial integrity and sovereignty within the borders recognized at the international level was noted.

Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid activities to Ukraine, including support for restoration and reconstruction works, were highly appreciated.

The parties assessed the current political dialogue between the two countries as one of the main factors contributing to the development of bilateral political-diplomatic relations.

At the meeting, at the same time, new cooperation opportunities were discussed within the framework of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

Jeyhun Bayramov informed about the current state of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, restoration and reconstruction works carried out in our territories freed from occupation during the post-conflict period.

In addition, views were exchanged on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest at the meeting.