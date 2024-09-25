Just Peace For Ukraine Means Security Guarantees - Baerbock

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Achieving a just and stable peace for Ukraine must be ensured by guarantees of the country's continued existence as an independent state, as well as security guarantees for it and the entire region.

This was stated by the head of the German Foreign Ministry, Annalena Baerbock, during the meeting of the UN Security Council, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"Speaking about peace, just and lasting peace means that Ukraine's existence as a free and independent country is guaranteed. It means security guarantees," said the head of German diplomacy.

She stressed that the war unleashed by Russia, in which Putin keeps destroying cities, power plants and hides behind the backs of abducted children, must be stopped. Baerbock called on the international community to join forces, as happened on Sunday, when the Pact for the Future was adopted at the UN General Assembly despite the attempt by Russia and its accomplices to derail the initiative.

"We showed that those who want to destroy our charter will not succeed if we stand together and rally around the charter. Let's rally around the charter also for Ukraine in the same spirit for just a lasting peace for Ukraine, for Europe and the whole world," Baerbock emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine stated at the UN Security Council that Russia intends to attack three of Ukraine's nuclear power plants in order to destroy its energy grid.