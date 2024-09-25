Hypercar Market Size Report: Projected Surpass, Trends, Forecast, And Competitive Dynamics - 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

By end-use, the racing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Hypercar report offers a detailed study of top segments, value chains, changing market trends, competitive scenarios, key pockets, and regional landscape. The report is a vital source of information for investors, new entrants, leading market players, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.Request Sample Pages Now:The global hypercar market was valued at $15.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $224.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 31.1% from 2022 to 2031.The growth of the global hypercar market is propelling, due to growth in demand for comfortable and luxurious driving experience. However, high cost of hypercars is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, production of electric hypercars is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.The key players profiled in this report includeBayerische Motoren Werke AG, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC, Bentley Motors Limited, Lotus Cars Limited, McLaren Group, Ferrari N.V., Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A., Koenigsegg Automotive AB, Pagani Automobili S.p.A., Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., h.c. F. Porsche AG, Audi AG AktiengesellschaftThe report segments the global hypercar market on the basis of propulsion, end-use, and region.Buy Now the Exclusive Report:Several companies operating in hypercar market are launching new electric hypercar in the market, which fuels the growth of the market. For instance, in March 2019, Automobili Pininfarina unveiled its new electric hypercar Battista at Geneva Motor Show. The new car has 1900 Bhp, and 2300 nm torque. It has potential to accelerate to 62 mph in less than two seconds, which is faster than a Formula 1 car.The global hypercar market size is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe dominated in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period.On the basis of end-use, the racing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 33.2% during the forecast period. However, the private segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:The report analyzes these key players in the global hypercar market . These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:Based on propulsion, the battery electric segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 40.9% during the forecast period. However, the ICE segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market.Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:Luxury Car Market -E-SUV Market -Used Bike Market -

