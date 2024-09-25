Governor Newsom Signs Major Legislation To Bolster Ethnic And Community Media Through The State's Advertising Power

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

In a decisive move to strengthen ethnic and community media, Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 1511 - authored by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) - into law, mandating that state agencies develop plans to increase their advertising spending in outlets serving California's diverse populations. The law requires agencies to annually report on their progress to ensure transparency and accountability. Sponsored by the Latino Media Collaborative, AB 1511 represents a key effort to direct the state's advertising dollars towards ethnic and community media, creating a sustainable foundation for these outlets to thrive.

"California's ethnic and community media are essential to keeping our diverse populations informed through independent journalism," said Arturo Carmona, President of the Latino Media Collaborative. "This law ensures that state advertising investments will go where they are needed most, creating an economic lifeline for these media outlets while also connecting more Californians to critical state programs. This is an important first step in addressing the long-standing gaps in advertising equity, but more must be done to ensure the survival of these outlets."

AB 1511 requires state agencies and departments that spend on marketing, advertising, or outreach to develop a strategic plan aimed at increasing their investments in ethnic and community media that serve priority populations.

"As an advocate for independent, local, and Black news outlets, I applaud the State Legislature and the Governor for recognizing that our publications have an indispensable role in the communication infrastructure of our great state," said Regina Brown Wilson, Executive Director of California Black Media.

California's ethnic media sector includes over 300 outlets that publish and broadcast across the state, providing trusted, community-specific information. These independent outlets are often financially vulnerable due to underutilization by government agencies and shifting advertising models. AB 1511 is designed to address these challenges by directing more state resources toward ethnic media, creating a foundation for their long-term sustainability.

"By signing Asm. Santiago's AB 1511, Governor Newsom supports a long-overdue policy that California, as the epicenter of ethnic media in the country, must ensure that all public information and engagement should reach the state's diverse and underserved communities in coordination with their trusted messengers," says Sandy Close, executive director of Ethnic Media Services (EMS).

Julian Do, co-director of EMS, added, "It's a powerful recognition that California's future is best served when everyone is informed and included in public issue conversations at all levels."

State agencies must report annually on their progress, with the Department of General Services tasked with creating a reporting template by December 1, 2025. The bill's provisions will remain in effect until July 1, 2028, ensuring that these vital investments continue for the next several years.

"Display ads are the lifeblood of community newspapers. The passage of AB1511 creates a win-win for both ethnic media and the state," said Martha Diaz Aszkenazy, Publisher of the San Fernando Valley Sun/el Sol Newspaper, a bilingual paper serving a largely immigrant Latino community since 1904. "But this is just the beginning-we need more investment to ensure these essential platforms stay strong."

About Latino Media Collaborative

The Latino Media Collaborative is an emerging non-profit organization that develops high-impact media and outreach campaigns in partnership with the Latino media sector to advance an informed and highly engaged Latino community.

About California Black Media

California Black Media is a convener and trusted advocate for more than 30 independent Black-owned-and-operated news publishers, multimedia platforms and broadcasters across California.

About Ethnic Media Services

Ethnic Media Services works to enhance the capacity of ethnic news outlets to inform and engage diverse audiences on broader public issues with the goal of building a more inclusive participatory democracy.

