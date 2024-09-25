Erdogan At UNGA: Turkey Will Increase Support For Efforts To End War In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Turkey will increase its support for efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine through and dialogue, based on Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and will continue to strictly implement the provisions of the Montreux Convention.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this in his address to the UN General Assembly in New York, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"As the war in Ukraine ends its third year, we are still far from establishing a just and lasting peace. As the arms race accelerates, the space for diplomacy is shrinking. We will further increase our support for efforts to end the war through diplomacy and dialogue, based on Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty," he said.

Erdogan also added that his country would continue to meticulously implement the Montreux Convention.

The Turkish leader emphasized the ineffectiveness of the UN and called for reforming the organization, in particular the UN Security Council.

"With the establishment of the United Nations, expectations for global stability, peace and justice have revived and hopes for peace have blossomed again. However, we regret to see that in recent years the United Nations has been falling short in fulfilling its founding mission. It is increasingly turning into a dysfunctional, cumbersome and inactive structure. We need the values represented by the slogan 'The World is Bigger than Five' more than ever these days," Erdogan said.