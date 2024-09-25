Russia Intends To Attack Three Ukrainian Npps - Zelensky At UN

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian Federation is plotting to attack three nuclear power in Ukraine to destroy the nation's grid.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine stressed this at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Ukrinform's own correspondent in New York reports.

"Now, as we near the third winter of this war, Russia is once again trying to destroy our energy system, and this fall, they're being even more cynical. They're preparing to target our nuclear power plants, three of them – we have this information, and we have proof of this," said Zelensky

According to the president, if Russia is ready to go that far, "it means – nothing you value matters to Moscow".

This kind of Russian cynicism will keep striking if it's given any room in the world, the president added.

As reported, Zelensky participated in a meeting of the UN Security Council, which is considering the situation in Ukraine in connection with the war started by Russia.

Photo: President's Office