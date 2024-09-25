Leaders At UNGA Gravely Concerned With Middle East Violence, Slam Israel For“Genocide”

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) by Xinhua writers Xia Lin, Gao Shan

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 (NNN-XINHUA) – Leaders addressing the General Debate of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), yesterday called for cessation of the violence that has ravaged the Middle East for months, and some of them directly pointed their fingers at Israel, for the“genocide” it committed against the Palestinians.

UNGA President, Philemon Yang, noted the various conflicts raging from the Middle East to Ukraine, and from Haiti to South Sudan.“I call for an immediate ceasefire in all these conflict settings,” he said, adding that, the people of Gaza and Israel“have been caught in a spiralling cycle of conflict and retribution” for nearly a year.

“I take this opportunity to call for an immediate ceasefire for the Hamas-Israel war, the unconditional release of hostages and for all parties to abide by international law, including international humanitarian law, and work towards a just and lasting solution, grounded in the United Nations Charter, relevant resolutions and international law, ensuring dignity for both Palestinians and Israelis,” he said.

Delivering his 2024 report on the UN's work ahead of the General Debate, UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said that, world leaders are gathering in the shadow of raging conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan and elsewhere, and rising uncertainty over climate change, ending poverty and reigning in artificial intelligence.

“Our world is in a whirlwind. We are in an era of epic transformation – facing challenges unlike any we have ever seen – challenges that demand global solutions,” the UN chief said.

He warned that, geopolitical divisions are deepening, temperatures around the world are rising, wars are raging, without any end in sight, and nuclear posturing and new weapons are“casting a dark shadow.”

“We are edging towards the unimaginable – a powder keg that risks engulfing the world,” he noted.

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, said, his nation has benefited from a wave of international solidarity in the battle to end apartheid, and usher in a new democratic era.“We will not remain silent and watch as apartheid is perpetrated against others” in Gaza, as Israel continues its collective punishment of the Palestinians, he added.

He called for a collective effort through the UN system and other multinational institutions, to end civilian suffering and for South Africa's legal action taken against Israel, through the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to prevail.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye, condemned Israel for“disregarding basic human rights, trampling on international law at every opportunity, practicing ethnic cleansing, a clear genocide against a nation and a people, and occupying their lands, step by step.”

He underscored the imperative for the international community to develop a protection mechanism for Palestinian civilians, reiterating that“we have no animosity or hostility towards the people of Israel. We oppose antisemitism in the same way we oppose the targeting of Muslims just because of their faith.”

Indeed, said the president, Gaza has become“the world's largest cemetery for women and children,” at a time when truth itself“is dying” and“the hopes of humanity to live in a more just world are dying one by one.” However, he insisted that“we will not hold back from defending the family, the human being and the creation in solidarity with other member states.”

King Abdullah II of Jordan told the General Debate that“now is the time to ensure the protection of the Palestinian people. It is the moral duty of the international community to establish a protection mechanism for them across the occupied territories.”

“Impunity gathers force. Left unchecked, it gains momentum,” he said, noting that, the world is watching Gaza,“and history will watch us by the courage we show.”

The Jordanian leader said that, nearly a year into the war, the world has failed politically,“but our humanity must not fail the people of Gaza any longer.”

Meanwhile, both leaders insisted that the world body is far from delivering its obligations in regard of containing the violence in the Middle East.

With innocent civilians and aid workers with the UN Palestine refugee agency, UNRWA, suffering months of bombardment in Gaza,“the UN is under attack, literally and figuratively,” said the king.

“The United Nations has failed to fulfill its founding mission and has gradually become a dysfunctional structure,” Erdogan said, pointing to the massacre in Gaza, where more than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in the continuous Israeli attacks for almost one year.

“Too many on each side of the Israeli-Lebanon border remain displaced. Full scale wars not in anyone's interest. Even a situation has escalated, a diplomatic solution is still possible,” U.S. President Joe Biden told the UNGA yesterday morning.“In fact, it remains the only path to lasting security to allow the residents from both countries to return to their homes on the border safely.”

“That's what we're working tirelessly to achieve,” Biden said.“As we look ahead, we must also address the rise of violence against the innocent Palestinians on the West Bank and set the conditions for a better future, including a two-state solution, where Israel enjoys security and peace and full recognition, and normalises relations with all its neighbours; where Palestinians live in security, dignity and self-determination in a state of their own.”

Israel's UN Ambassador, Danny Danon, told reporters that, Israel prefers a“diplomatic solution” in Lebanon to deal with Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah but would use“other methods” to show“we mean business.”

Asked by CNN's Tara John if Israel is prepared for a second front on its border with Lebanon, after repeatedly striking Hezbollah targets in the country, Danon said,“We are not eager to start any ground invasion anywhere. I don't want to send my son, and we don't want to send our boys to fight in a foreign country, but we are determined to protect the civilians of Israel.”

The UNGA General Debate started yesterday for world leaders heading to New York to deliver their statements, as they take part in high-level discussions on the existential threat of sea-level rise, accelerating progress in combating the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance, and driving forward the UN's long-term goal of achieving global nuclear disarmament, with a plenary meeting marking the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.– NNN-XINHUA