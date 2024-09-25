Appeal To All J & K Voters To Cast Their Vote: PM Modi
9/25/2024 12:12:03 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to voters in Jammu and Kashmir to use their franchise as the second round of polling in the Union Territory began.
“I appeal to all voters that they must cast their votes and play an important role in strengthening democracy,” Modi said while greeting the first-time voters.
Voting began on Wednesday for the second phase of the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir in which over 2.5 million voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates in the fray for 26 seats, including that of former chief minister of the erstwhile state Omar Abdullah.
These assembly constituencies are spread over six districts - three in the Valley and as many in the Jammu division.
