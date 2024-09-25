Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Sam Bankman-Fried Share Jail Dorm At Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Sean Combs, the rapper known as "Diddy," is reportedly sharing a dormitory at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) with disgraced mogul Sam Bankman-Fried, according to a source familiar with the situation. The source, who requested anonymity, was not authorised to speak publicly about the matter, per a Business Insider report.

Livemint could not independently verify this news development.

Combs has been held at the MDC for nearly a week after being denied bail on charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering. Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX , has been incarcerated there since last year, serving a 25-year sentence for fraud. Bankman-Fried was convicted of defrauding FTX customers out of $8 billion, using the funds to fuel his crypto-trading firm Alameda Research, make political donations, and fund personal expenses, the report added.

| FTX executive Salame's partner charged with violating US campaign finance laws

Both men are housed in a section of the MDC reserved for high-profile inmates or those requiring special security, with around 20 other detainees, according to sources, as per BI report.

The Metropolitan Detention Center, which houses roughly 1,200 inmates, is known for its challenging conditions. Combs' legal team recently criticised the facility as being too harsh for a pre-trial defendant, citing overcrowding and understaffing issues. These criticisms echo past complaints about the jail, where other high-profile figures like singer R. Kelly and Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of Jeffrey Epstein , have also been held, as per the report.

| Lawsuit alleges Sean 'Diddy' Combs of 'rape and recording' assault | 10 updates

However, in a shift of tone, Combs' legal team has since praised the jail's responsiveness, according to remarks obtained by The New York Times.