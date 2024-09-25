US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Widens Lead Over Donald Trump Nationally, Favourite Among Asian Americans

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US 2024: Kamala Harris (59) is leading against opponent Donald (78) nationally by 47 per cent to 40 per cent in the November 5 United States presidential election race, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on September 24.

Harris, who is the party's presidential nominee and US Vice President, seems to have "blunt Trump's edge on and jobs", a Reuters report noted. Trump is the party nominee and a former US President.

| Gunshots fired into Kamala Harris' election campaign office: Report

It added that unrounded figures showed Harris had the support of 46.61 per cent of registered voters, while Trump was backed by 40.48 per cent of those surveyed - a 6 percentage point lead. The poll's margin of error is around 4 percentage points.

FiveThirtyEight's polling average also showed a "close race", with Harris leading Trump by 48.3 per cent to 45.8 per cent country-wide, the report said.

| Donald Trump claims he is going to work 'the french fry job'; gets mocked

The report added that the seven swing states, which are the key to winning the Electoral College and thus the US presidential election bid, have so far seen Harris and Trump tied evenly.

Both Harris and Trump are mostly even across "battleground" states, with any lead within the margin of error. Notably, an NYT/Siena College poll showed Trump ahead of Harris in Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina.

| US Elections: Poll shows Trump leads Harris in Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina

For voters, the latest Reuters poll found that the economy is the single biggest election issue.

On which candidate had the better approach to the "economy, unemployment , and jobs," around 43 per cent of voters surveyed favoured Trump, and 41 per cent chose Harris. Notably, while Trump is leading, Harris has closed the gap by 8 percentage points compared to a July poll.