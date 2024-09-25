Israel's Airstrike On Lebanon Kills Top Hezbollah Chief, 560 People Dead Iran-Backed Militia Retaliates 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the fears of an escalation of Middle-Eastern conflict, Israel launched its biggest-ever aerial strikes targeting Hezbollah militants. The killed nearly 600 people, including Ibrahim Muhammad Qabisi, the top commander. In response to the attack, the group launched 100 projectiles.

Hezbollah launched dozens of rockets into Israel on Tuesday, which targeted the explosives factory and sent families into bomb shelters. The recent attack has raised fresh fears of an escalation of fears around an all-out war. Here are the top ten updates on the Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

Israel-Hezbollah conflict | Top 10 updates

-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cleared his country's stance on its policy towards Lebanon and predicted“complicated days ahead”.“I want to clarify Israel's policy: we do not wait for the threat; we are ahead of it,” Netanyahu said Monday.

-More than 100 women and children were dead, and around 1,650 people were wounded in the Israeli airstrike, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing the Lebanese health ministry. However, the Israeli officials clarified that most of the people killed in the air strike were members of the Lebanese militia Hezbollah.

-As the recent attacks have ignited fears of an all-out wars, several nations have started preparing to evacuate their nationals from Lebanon. According to news agency AP,

Britain will send 700 troops to the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus as it prepares for the possible evacuation of its citizens from Lebanon.

-“We continue to urge all sides to step back from conflict to prevent further tragic loss of life. Our government is ensuring all preparations are in place to support British Nationals should the situation deteriorate,” said British Defense Secretary John Healey.

-Hezbollah confirmed the death of one of its top commanders, Ibrahim Kobeisi, due to the attack. Kobeisi is the first member of the militant group pronounced dead since Israel and Hezbollah entered a more intense phase of the ongoing conflict.

-Kobeisi was responsible for missile attacks against Israel and was the master mind behind a 2000 attack in which three Israeli soldiers were kidnapped and killed, reported AP.