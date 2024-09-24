Man Charged With Manslaughter In Karak Shooting Incident

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Criminal Court prosecutor on Tuesday charged a man with manslaughter in connection with the alleged murder of a man in Karak almost two months ago, official sources said.

The victim was found shot to death in a in Faqou' district by an unknown individual on July 28, Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

“A special investigation team was formed and tasked with following up on the murder,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

Based on collected evidence and information from the crime scene and relatives of the victim, police zeroed in on the suspect, the police official added.

Upon summoning the suspect, the police official maintained, he reportedly“confessed to murdering the victim over old feuds”.

The suspect reportedly told investigators that he hid the weapon, according to Sartawi.

“We managed to locate the weapon and upon conducting a ballistic match at the Forensic and Laboratories Department, the bullet found in the victim's body matched with the gun the suspect ushered us to,” Sartawi added.

The Criminal Court prosecutor is expected to summon family members and relatives of the victim to learn more about the shooting incident, a senior judicial source said.

The prosecutor ordered that the suspect be detained at a correctional and rehabilitation centre for 15 days pending further investigations into the incident, the senior judicial source told The Jordan Times.