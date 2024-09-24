Foreign Ministry Urges Jordanians In Lebanon To Leave Immediately

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign on Tuesday issued an urgent call for Jordanians in Lebanon to "leave immediately" for their safety, while assuring that all Jordanians there are currently safe.

The ministry is currently monitoring the situation of Jordanians in Lebanon through its hotlines, Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said on Tuesday.

A total of 1,199 Jordanian citizens and 2,541 non-Jordanians accompanying them have registered on the ministry's since the beginning of the crisis, he noted.

He added that while official statistics indicate that there are 2,600 Jordanians in Lebanon, the actual number is believed to be closer to 4,000, due to the difficult registration conditions in the country.

Qudah urged Jordanian citizens residing or staying in Lebanon to register immediately on the website of the Jordanian embassy in Beirut through the link arembassyBeirutform and to contact the ministry for assistance at any time.

For assistance, citizens can contact the hotline of the Jordanian embassy in Beirut at 0096181699837 or the operations centre of the ministry at 00962799562903, 00962799562471, and 00962799562193, or via email at [email protected] .