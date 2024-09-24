Royal Decree Accepts Resignation Of Senate Members

( MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - A Royal Decree was issued, accepting the resignation of the following members of the Senate: Mohammad Momani, Bassam Talhouni, Ahmad Oweidi, Khaled Bakkar and Mustafa Rawashdeh, according to a Royal Court statement.

