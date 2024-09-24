DGE's 3Rd Chief Commercial Officer Summit To Provide Out-Of-Box Strategies For Driving Commercial Growth
Date
9/24/2024 11:06:46 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
TheChief Commercial Officer Summit, organized by Dynamic Global Events (“DGE”), returns to Philadelphia, PA, this fall. The 3rd Chief Commercial Officer Summit is scheduled for October 23-24, 2024, taking on a hybrid format. The in-person event is being held at
The Inn at Penn – Hilton Hotel, conveniently located just six miles from the Philadelphia International Airport. Organizers will also be streaming the event live to a virtual audience, with the online option also allowing attendees to follow the sessions whenever and wherever on demand.
The 3rd Chief Commercial Officer Summit is expected to bring together leaders and professionals in the biotech, pharma, and medical device and diagnostics sectors. And, as the annual meeting place for chief commercial officers (“CCOs”), the summit promises to introduce professionals to market leaders making...
