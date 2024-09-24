Diplomatic Successes, Commitment To Global Treaties Reflective Of Qatar's Identity

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Since gaining independence in 1971, Qatar has paid special attention to establishing its identity and enhancing its international presence.

It built a of distinguished relationships with global organisations and joined the United Nations, the Arab League, the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC), and the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation (OIC) to build a modern, prosperous state, enhance its regional role economically, politically, and culturally, and contribute effectively to global security, peace, and stability.

In line with the directives of the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Qatari diplomacy in the field of international co-operation has achieved notable successes, making it a global model.

Qatar's international co-operation strategy supports the goal of advancing economic and social development in low-income countries, aligning with the global Sustainable Development Agenda 2030, and supporting global partnerships to eliminate poverty, reduce inequality, and promote economic development and environmental sustainability.

Over 100 countries in different continents have benefited from Qatar's aid.

Driven by a focus on human welfare and aspirations, Qatar has prioritised human rights.

Protecting these rights is a fundamental pillar of its policy and a strategic choice emphasised in Qatar National Vision 2030.

It is reflected in the national development strategy and the strengthening of relevant national institutions, including the National Human Rights Committee.

To enhance its role in this area, Qatar has joined the Human Rights Council and plays an active role in promoting the Council's mission to uphold global respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms without discrimination.

Qatar is among the first countries in the region to grant women the right to vote and run for office, and Qatari women currently hold prominent positions in the government.

Qatar has also undertaken substantial legislative reforms, including those related to the legal framework for migrant workers' rights, property ownership by non-Qataris, political asylum, domestic workers, permanent residency, and the regulation of migrant entry, exit, and residence.

Qatar has partnered with the UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict to establish an analysis and communication centre in Doha and hosts the UN Training and Documentation Centre for Human Rights for South-West Asia and the Arab region.

To match its words with actions, Qatar established the National Human Rights Committee in 2002 to enhance and entrench the state of rights, freedoms, and law.

Believing that the protection of our planet is the responsibility of all its nations and peoples across different continents, Qatar has signed the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement on climate change.

His Highness the Amir initiated a proposal to establish an international organisation for drylands and created the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, which is tasked with reducing emissions that cause climate change.

In 2012, Qatar hosted the 18th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and opened the regional office of the Global Green Growth Institute in Doha to assist developing countries in adopting sustainability-based development strategies.

Qatar participates in annual international climate conferences and successfully organised the FIFA World Cup 2022 as the first“carbon-neutral” tournament, focusing on balancing carbon emissions and preventing an increase in atmospheric carbon levels.

Qatar has also successfully designed two sustainable smart cities: Lusail and Msheireb Downtown Doha.

Qatar aims to increase its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production to 127mn tonnes annually by 2027, which will help combat climate change.

Believing that the world is one family and that its security is a collective responsibility, Qatar actively participates in international counter-terrorism efforts and co-operates with UN counter-terrorism agencies.

Qatar emphasises the need to address the root causes of terrorism without associating it with any religion, ideology, or civilisation.

To confirm its support for regional and international counter-terrorism efforts, Qatar opened the International Hub on Behavioural Insights to Counter Terrorism.

In its commitment to establishing global peace, enhancing interfaith dialogue, and combating discrimination based on religion or belief, Qatar established the Doha International Centre for Interfaith Dialogue, which aims to promote a culture of dialogue and foster a culture of acceptance and peaceful coexistence among followers of different religions and civilisations.

Recognising the critical importance of combating corruption, Qatar ratified the United Nations Convention Against Corruption in 2007, the only global legally binding instrument for combating corruption and enhancing prevention, oversight, and accountability efforts.

Qatar launched the His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's Anti-Corruption Excellence award in 2016.

Qatar actively engages in and excels in international social activities.

Several international initiatives have been launched, including Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser's initiative to Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict (PEIC), which focuses on protecting and supporting the right to education in crisis, conflict, and war zones.

In its commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with the United Nations and supporting its efforts to maintain international peace and security, Qatar joined the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons in 1989.

Qatar supports peace initiatives in various parts of the world and has made significant efforts and mediations to resolve a range of international disputes and crises, becoming known as a peace-making nation.

Expressing the global confidence in Qatar, the United Nations House in Doha was inaugurated, housing 12 international organisations and agencies addressing key international issues such as counter-terrorism, sustainable development, child protection, and education.

Remaining steadfast in its commitment to international treaties, Qatar continues to stand alongside various UN agencies to achieve their goals, build partnerships, and create global initiatives that benefit the international community, working towards a stable world characterised by peace, prosperity, and co-operation.

