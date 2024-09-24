Amir, UN Secretary-General Discuss Bolstering Ties, Gaza Humanitarian Situation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met Tuesday with the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, at the UN headquarters in New York.

They discussed ways to boost cooperation between the State of Qatar and the UN.

The deliberations also covered the latest regional and international developments, especially the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. In this regard, Guterres renewed his praise for the State of Qatar's efforts to hammer out a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, its endeavors to end regional and international conflicts and wars, reduce the climate change impacts, and its support for humanitarian and development projects.

The two sides exchanged views on the key topics on 79th UNGA agenda.

In attendance were HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE the Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, along with members of the delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.

