Introducing SLB Capturi: Pioneering Industrial Decarbonization With Innovative Carbon Capture Solutions

(MENAFN- 3BL) The SLB and Aker Carbon Capture Joint Venture has unveiled its new company name: SLB Capturi. The company is emerging as a leader in accelerating industrial decarbonization through its innovative, industrial-scale carbon capture solutions, ready for immediate implementation.

Following the recent establishment of the joint venture , the new name reflects the company's focus on scaling up existing carbon capture technologies as well as its commitment to invest in research and development to ensure a pipeline of cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of industries worldwide.

“Our mission at SLB Capturi is to deliver impact at scale with carbon capture as a critical pathway to net zero,” said Egil Fagerland, chief executive officer of SLB Capturi.“With our proven, cost-effective technologies and modular approach, we're enabling industries to integrate carbon capture into their existing operations, driving significant carbon reduction and removal.”

Innovative solutions for diverse needs

SLB Capturi leverages a modular product platform, offering scalable solutions that meet the diverse needs of various industrial sectors. Its portfolio of Just CatchTM solutions may be delivered as equipment or as a turn-key project while the Big CatchTM is delivered as process design packages and key equipment. This modularity ensures efficient integration and optimization, empowering industries to meet their decarbonization goals with flexibility and precision.

The technologies have been tested across multiple and diverse flue gases from industrial processes, to ensure reliability and efficiency in a wide range of industry segments. SLB Capturi is already a leading player in the global effort to combat climate change by accelerating the deployment of commercial-ready carbon capture technology and advancing next-generation innovations.

Projects underway

SLB Capturi is already delivering across multiple sites and is engaged in some of Europe's most significant carbon capture projects including:



Brevik, Norway, where 400,000 tonnes of CO2 will be captured each year from a cement plant, and transported by ship to permanent storage, as part of the Longship project.

Kalundborg, Denmark, where five Just Catch systems are being deployed by Ørsted across two biomass-to-energy sites with design capacity of up to 500,000 tonnes of CO2 each year, as part of Denmark's first full-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chain implementation. Hengelo, Netherlands, where 100,000 tonnes of CO2 will be captured per year at Twence's waste-to-energy plant. A large part of the captured CO2 will then be delivered in liquid form to the local greenhouse horticulture sector.

In August 2024, SLB Capturi announced its first US-based project with a contract award from its partner CO280 Solutions, for front end engineering and design (FEED) of a large-scale carbon capture plant at a pulp and paper facility on the U.S. Gulf Coast. The mobile test unit will be deployed at the site this fall and the project aims to remove 800,000 tonnes of CO2 annually.

“We're pushing the boundaries, with solutions designed for integration into multiple industry segments,” said Fred Majkut, senior vice president for industrial decarbonization at SLB.“Our extensive experience in the carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) market, combined with our century-long expertise in complex engineering projects, allows us to deliver consistent, high-quality results - from design through to operation.”

With its leading portfolio of proven carbon capture technologies, modular product platform and a strong project delivery framework, SLB Capturi is ready to accelerate the journey to a net-zero future.

