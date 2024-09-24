Chattahoochee Riverkeeper Shares Local Vigilance With Preferred Partner Georgia-Pacific

(MENAFN- 3BL) Friday morning tour with the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper to learn about their efforts to help ensure good stewardship of this important watershed . Georgia-Pacific LLC has a preferred partnership with the Riverkeeper, supporting such as their Virtual Floating Classroom. Our tour included a short run up the mouth of Peachtree Creek, which runs through my neighborhood in Atlanta .

