Sean 'Diddy' List Of Hollywood Celebs Part Of His Freak Off Sessions: Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Usher, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Sean 'Diddy' Combs is the latest addition to the lit of stars prosecuted in charges of sexual misconduct and harassment. Just like Epstein list, the prosecution of the has put the spotlight on several high profile celebrities linked to his Freak off sessions.



Several photos and videos of Sean Diddy Combs with actors like Leonardo Dicaprio, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Ashton Kutcher, Paris Hilton, Howard Stern, Russell Brand, etc have been doing rounds on the internet.





(More to come)