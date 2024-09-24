The National Police And Crime Stoppers Reactivated Most Wanted On Www.Tupista

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The National and Crime Stoppers reactivated the dissemination and anonymous reporting of the most wanted people through their platform. On that site, citizens will be able to report the whereabouts of these people, nationals and foreigners, who have a valid arrest warrant from the competent authority, the company reported.“Crimes against life and personal integrity are the most common among those required,” he said. The list of the most wanted people is compiled by the Judicial Investigation Directorate (DIJ) and then shared with Crime Stoppers for dissemination on the anonymous reporting platform.“Through the program for collecting information from citizens anonymously and safely, Crime Stoppers collaborates with security forces and jurisdictional authorities by providing public images of 'Panama's most wanted' through its reporting channel so that the population can collaborate with police work,” he said. This program is implemented in more than 20 countries. To see the most sought-after profiles, go to and go to the Panama flag.

