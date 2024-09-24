World Must 'Stop Arming Generals' In Sudan: US Pres Biden

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 (NNN-AGENCIES) - US President Joe Biden urged all countries to stop arming rival generals in Sudan, whose bloody war has triggered a major humanitarian crisis.

“The world needs to stop arming the generals. Speak with one voice and tell them: 'Stop tearing your country apart. Stop blocking aid to the Sudanese people. End this war now,'” Biden told the UN General Assembly.

The address came one day after Biden met in Washington with the leader of the United Arab Emirates, widely accused of arming the Rapid Support Forces, which the United States says has carried out war crimes against the ethnic African population of Darfur.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking before Biden, voiced frustration at the role of foreign powers in the“brutal power struggle” in Sudan that has“unleashed horrific violence.”

“A humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding as famine spreads. Yet outside powers continue to interfere, with no unified approach to finding peace,” Guterres said.

Biden pointed to US efforts to mediate the crisis. A US-led conference in Switzerland last month led to limited promises by the two sides on aid access.

“The United States has led the world to provide humanitarian aid to Sudan, and with our partners, have led diplomatic talks to try to silence the guns and... avert a wider famine,” Biden said.

The United States has quietly pressed the United Arab Emirates over support to the Rapid Support Forces, according to diplomats.

In a joint statement on Monday, Biden and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said they shared concerns about“the risk of imminent atrocities” in Darfur.

They urged all sides to“comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law.”

Sudan's army has also allegedly received foreign support in its fight against the Rapid Support Forces, including from Iran.

The World Health Organization said this month at least 20,000 people have been killed since the war began, but some estimates show up to 150,000 dead, according to US envoy on Sudan Tom Perriello.

The war has also displaced more than 10 million people - a fifth of Sudan's population - both within the country and across borders.

A UN-backed assessment has warned of the risk of widespread famine in Sudan on a scale not seen anywhere in the world in decades. - NNN-AGENCIES