After 'Successful' US Trip, PM Modi To Address Rally In Haryana's Gohana Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 25 (IANS) After wrapping up his three-day 'successful' visit to the US, Prime Narendra Modi is all set to return to the election arena of Haryana, where Assembly are scheduled for October 5.

The Prime Minister will hold his second public meeting in the state on Wednesday to woo electorates of 22 Assembly constituencies and the BJP aims to make this rally a grand success with a record attendance of crowds. The public meeting will be held in Gohana in Sonipat district.

Organisers said on Tuesday that the preparations for the rally are in full swing and a special aluminium 'pandal' has been erected at the site. Three helipads have been prepared near the rally site, where helicopter takeoff and landing rehearsals were conducted on Monday.

Several senior BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, will share the dais with the Prime Minister. BJP candidates from this region will also attend the rally, which is expected to see tens of thousands of crowds.

Party leaders and workers have been asked to make the Prime Minister's rally a grand success.

The rally is being considered crucial as it will be covering voters of 22 Assembly constituencies -- 18 falling under the Sonipat and Rohtak Lok Sabha constituencies and four under the Panipat district.

In view of the rally, several traffic routes have been diverted by the district administration to avoid any inconvenience to the public. Buildings in the surrounding area have been vacated and kept under police supervision.

BJP district president Jasbir Dodwa has said that the rally will be historic.

Prime Minister Modi held his first rally in Kurukshetra on September 15 and launched the BJP's campaign, aiming to retain the helm in the state for the third straight term.

In that rally Prime Minister Modi sought votes for 23 candidates whose seats fall in districts along the GT Road belt, comprising Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Panipat districts and parts of Yamunanagar, Sonipat and Kaithal.

Polling for Haryana's 90-member Legislative Assembly is scheduled to take place on October 5 while the votes will be counted on October 8.