DPZ Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Domino's Pizza, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all purchasers of securities of Domino's Pizza, (NYSE: DPZ ) between December 7, 2023 and July 17, 2024. Domino's describes itself as a "global pizza company." A class action has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 19, 2024.

If you purchased Domino's Pizza securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

To join the Domino's Pizza class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for more information. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court

no later than November 19, 2024.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Domino's Pizza Enterprises ("DPE"), Domino's largest master franchisee, was experiencing significant challenges with respect to both new store openings and closures of existing stores; (2) as a result, Domino's was unlikely to meet its own previously issued long-term guidance for annual global net store growth; (3) accordingly, Domino's business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, Domino's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

