TWO MUSICK PEELER PARTNERS NAMED TOP CORPORATE EMPLOYMENT LAWYERS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partners Kristine Kwong and Juan Torres have been recognized in the 18th edition of“The Lawdragon 500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers.”“This guide to the nation's best advisors on workplace mobility, employee benefits and executive compensation, traditional matters and, of course, all matter of disputes – from wage and hour class actions, to discrimination and non-compete agreements,” states the publication. The selections were made based on Lawdragon's rigorous selection process, combining robust submissions, journalistic research and independent vetting by peers and clients.Kristine Kwong advises and counsels clients on a wide range of business, corporate, operational and employment issues, including business counseling, contract negotiation and preparation, restrictive covenant and non-compete agreements, executive mobility issues, due diligence in connection with mergers and acquisitions, and range of employment matters. She has defended single plaintiff and class action wage and hour matters, claims under the Private Attorney General Act, discrimination, harassment, retaliation claims, non-compete, trade secrets, restrictive covenants, as well as business and partnership disputes.Juan Torres has more than 30 years of experience in a variety of issues including employment. He represents business owners to resolve a wide range of disputes and conflicts, he has argued on their behalf in federal and state courts, at trial and in dispute resolution forums across Southern California. A native Spanish speaker, Mr. Torres has earned the trust of the growing Latino business community in Los Angeles and beyond.

