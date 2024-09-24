Zelensky Meets With Representatives Of Ukrainian Community In US

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky met with representatives of the Ukrainian community in the United States of America.

This is stated in his Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The American Ukrainian community is a multitude of hearts that beat together with our state, far from their native land, but love it no less and support it extremely strongly. Ukraine feels and appreciates every vote for the decisions necessary for our country and the struggle, all the help to our and people, all the you give to ensure that our independence survives. All of this is very important now,” Zelensky said in his post.

He thanked“all our people in the United States, whose activity, strength and faith prove that Ukrainians are stronger than this war.”

As Ukrinform previously reported, Volodymyr Zelensky is on a visit to the United States, where he is taking part in the events of the 79th UN General Assembly.

Photo: screenshot from the video