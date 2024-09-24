Yvonne's Celebrating Our Creator's Truth Of Love, Life, And Light To Feature At Two Major Book Festivals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrating Our Creator's Truth of Love, Life, and Light: A Child of Light by Yvonne Trapani

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Yvonne's thought-provoking book, Celebrating Our Creator's Truth of Love, Life, and Light : A Child of Light, will be showcased at two of the most prestigious literary events of 2024: The Word On The Street Toronto and Magazine Festival and The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair. These events will provide a significant for Yvonne's work, inviting readers to explore profound themes of unity, love, and spiritual enlightenment.The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival, a hallmark celebration of Canadian literacy and writing, will take place at Queen's Park Crescent East in Toronto on September 28-29, 2024. This renowned festival brings together leading authors, publishers, and readers to celebrate the power of storytelling and the richness of Canadian literature. Attendees are encouraged to visit The Maple Staple Booth in Zone B, conveniently located near Stage B: Across The Universe, to discover A Child of Light. The festival promises to be a vibrant gathering, offering a unique opportunity to engage with Yvonne's transformative message.Following Toronto, Celebrating Our Creator's Truth of Love, Life, and Light: A Child of Light will also be featured at The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair from October 16-20, 2024 at Messe Frankfurt. As the largest and most influential book fair in the world, Frankfurt attracts a global audience of publishers, authors, and literary enthusiasts. Visitors can explore Yvonne's inspiring work at Hall 5.1, Stand #C35. The Frankfurt Book Fair provides an exceptional stage for Yvonne's book to reach an international audience, highlighting the universal themes of love and spiritual connection that define her work.Celebrating Our Creator's Truth of Love, Life, and Light: A Child of Light delves into the profound concept of oneness with our Creator, reflecting the teachings of ET'Yeshua, who said, "I and my Father are one." Yvonne's book explores the essence of our Creator's breath as the source of all life, emphasizing that we are all a reflection of this divine essence. Through this perspective, Yvonne invites readers to embrace love and kindness towards themselves, each other, and nature, fostering a deeper understanding of unity and health.The book discusses how intelligent speech and beautiful words stem from the memory of creation and the Creator's essence. Yvonne highlights the significance of each letter of the Aleph-Tav and its role in forming the language of love and nature's song. She emphasizes that daily rest and connection with nature contribute to clear vision and harmony, reinforcing the belief that we are perfect and complete with our Creator.In her work, Yvonne asserts that truth and love shine through in every aspect of existence, offering readers a pathway to freedom and fulfillment. Her message is encapsulated in the powerful quote from John 8:32, "And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free."With her book's feature at both The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival and The Frankfurt Book Fair, Yvonne is poised to inspire and enlighten audiences with her message of divine love and unity. Celebrating Our Creator's Truth of Love, Life, and Light: A Child of Light is available on Amazon and other leading online bookstores, ensuring that readers worldwide can access and benefit from Yvonne's profound insights.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore-it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

