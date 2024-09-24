SCALI RASMUSSEN MANAGING SHAREHOLDER CHRISTIAN SCALI NAMED A LEADING EMPLOYMENT DEFENSE ATTORNEY BY LAWDRAGON

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Christian Scali

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Scali Rasmussen announced today that Christian Scali has been recognized in the 18th edition of“The Lawdragon 500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers.”“This is a guide to the nation's best advisors on workplace mobility, employee benefits and executive compensation, traditional matters and, of course, all matter of disputes – from wage and hour class actions, to discrimination and non-compete agreements,” states the publication. The selections were made based on Lawdragon's rigorous selection process, combining robust submissions, journalistic research and independent vetting by peers and clients.As the Founder and Managing Shareholder of the Firm, Christian has a diverse practice that includes advice and counsel, and complex and high-stakes litigation. His clients are in a variety of industries, including restaurant and hospitality, property management, entertainment, clothing manufacturing, and e-commerce, but the majority of them are in the retail automotive industry.Recently recognized by Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the "Top 100 Lawyers of Los Angeles for 2024” and named a 2024 Top Labor attorney by Daily Journal, Christian also regularly assists clients with their mergers and acquisitions. While he is always a fierce advocate for his clients, when he is engaged on a buy/sell, his focus is on making the deal. Years of litigating buy/sell and commercial lease disputes on behalf of his clients have made him an effective transactional attorney. His ability to recognize the difference between an important or consequential deal point and one that has no real practical advantage or disadvantage, avoids pointless disputes and allows the parties to more quickly get to a deal.

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

Equinox Strategy Partners

+ +1 3106016008

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.