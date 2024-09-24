AWARD-WINNING YOUNG ADULT NOVEL EXPLORES SELF-DISCOVERY AND CAMARADERIE IN THE FACE OF A GLOBAL ATTACK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Botheration: Part One: The Missing Link

Two teens are at the center of Vito DiBarone's most recent novel, set to be at the forefront of Toronto and Frankfurt's major literary events

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Author Vito DiBarone captures readers in the first installment of the award-winning“Botheration: Part One: The Missing .” This captivating young adult novel, which combines the drama of high school life with a cyberterrorist strike, is set to be featured at The 35th Word on the Street Toronto and Magazine Festival and the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair.After a car crash took his parents, 16-year-old genius Matty Weber faces the challenge of adapting to life at a prestigious high school, carrying the weight of his scars. He tries to fit in with the school's elite, but this only complicates things further as he navigates the challenges of high school romance, bullying, and social hierarchy. Matty battles to win over his dream girl, Samantha, while facing daily threats of physical harm and wrestling with his demons.A cyberterrorist attack escalates the situation, halting a crucial school examination and thrusting Matty and his best friend Gabriel into a thrilling race to uncover a global mystery. With their world on the brink of collapse, Matty confronts his past and uncovers a shocking secret that could change everything he believed to be true.As the school's popular kids plead for his assistance and the threat of societal collapse hangs over them, Matty must confront his trauma and step up as the unexpected hero his school desperately requires. His journey of self-discovery and bravery weaves together powerful themes of overcoming trauma and trust, presenting readers with a captivating blend of action and emotional depth.Vito DiBarone expertly weaves a story that juxtaposes the trials of high school life with a larger-than-life global threat.“Botheration series, Part One: The Missing Link” offers readers an emotional and thrilling journey. Matty's story serves as a powerful reminder that even in our darkest moments, humanity can rise to face the challenges that threaten to consume them.Experience firsthand the thrilling pages and thought-provoking narrative within this masterpiece. Browse through The Maple Staple 's exhibit, in partnership with Bookside Press during The Word on the Street's 2024 festival this September 28th to 29th. Visit Zone B, near Stage B: Across The Universe, at Queen's Park Crescent East, Toronto.Moreover, the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair 2024, which takes place from October 16th to 20th at Messe Frankfurt, Germany will be showcasing this literary gem along with his two other books Botheration: Part Two: Waves of Dinosaurs and Botheration: Part Three: Epiphany. Find The Maple Staple bookstore's booth, still co-presented by Bookside Press, at Hall 5.1, Stand #C35. All book editions may be purchased at Amazon and other leading book depositories worldwide.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore-it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

