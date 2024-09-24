Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Announces That It Is Investigating Gogoro Inc. For Potential Violations Of Federal Securities Laws

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein"), a preeminent national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR ) ("Gogoro" or "the Company")

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric and battery swapping infrastructure, primarily serving customers in Taiwan.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or did not disclose information pertinent to investors.

On September 13, 2024, Gogoro filed a Form 6-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which disclosed that the Company "conducted internal investigations into allegations in recent media reports that the Company incorporated imported components into certain of its vehicles in violation of the requirement of the Taiwan government that certain core components of the electric scooters be produced domestically to be qualified for the subsidies to purchasers."



According to Gogoro, "the Company has identified certain irregularities in supply chain which caused the Company to inadvertently incorporate certain imported components in some of its vehicles. The Company has reported the irregularities in supply chain to the local authorities and is fully cooperating with the local authorities in their investigations, while also continuing with its internal investigations."

In the week after this disclosure, the Company's stock lost almost 50% of its value.

Wolf Haldenstein

has experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas, and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville, and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly lauded by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities, multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at [email protected] .

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

