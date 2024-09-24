Geromin Reyes Unveils Epic Fantasy Adventure:“Simon And The Morphic Field” Promoted By Atticus Publishing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Discover the First in a Thrilling Seven-Part Series of Heroism and Self-Discovery

CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Geromin Reyes is thrilled to announce the release of Simon and The Morphic Field, the first book in an exhilarating seven-part series. This epic fantasy adventure promises to captivate readers with its rich storytelling, boundless imagination, and profound themes of self-discovery.Atticus Publishing is honored to promote this visionary series, which not only offers readers thrilling escapades but also encourages profound introspection and self-exploration. The series promises to engage readers with its innovative blend of fantasy and philosophical insight, making it a must-read for fans of epic adventure and personal development alike.In a universe on the brink of destruction, the gods have devised a desperate plan to harness seven powerful energies, or character codes, and bestow them upon select humans to avert annihilation. The story centers on Simon, a young boy born into the Shomos tribe, who is prophesied to liberate his people from the tyrannical Napiens. With the fate of his tribe-and potentially the universe-resting on his shoulders, Simon's journey is a breathtaking blend of romance, bravery, and adventure.This remarkable work by Geromin Reyes delves into themes of self-discovery and the conflict between ego and character. Simon and The Morphic Field prompts readers to contemplate important questions about their lives and the effects of their actions. Each book in the series unveils one of the seven-character codes, encouraging personal reflection and debate.Geromin Reyes, an accomplished author and Character Coach, brings a unique perspective to his writing. His background as an engineer and manager, coupled with his commitment to inspiring young minds, deeply influences his storytelling. Reyes's passion for blending technical self-knowledge with fictional adventure shines through in this series. His previous work, El Despertar, demonstrates his dedication to impactful storytelling and philanthropy, underscoring his mission to inspire and uplift future generations.In addition to being an author, Reyes is a dynamic speaker and coach, dedicated to helping others discover their leadership potential. His book Simon and The Morphic Field reflects his belief in the transformative power of self-awareness and personal growth.For more information about Geromin Reyes and his groundbreaking work, visit Geromin Reyes's official website .

