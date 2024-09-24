A Stroke: A Soldier's Journey - Alvis E. Smith's Inspiring Recovery And Triumph Over Adversity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"From Battling on the Frontlines to Conquering Life's Greatest Challenges"

CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alvis E. Smith, a retired U.S. soldier and seasoned broker, is proud to announce the release of his new book, "A Stroke: A Soldier's Journey." This powerful memoir offers an intimate look into Smith's life-altering experience with a debilitating stroke and his incredible journey to recovery, guided by faith, family, friends, and a dedicated medical team. Promoted by Atticus Publishing, this inspiring story showcases the resilience of the human spirit in overcoming adversity.In "A Stroke: A Soldier's Journey", Smith shares the raw and emotional story of how he endured the severe impacts of a stroke that left him incapacitated in his Mamaroneck, New York apartment. With gripping honesty, Smith recounts the harrowing days he spent isolated and immobile before being rescued by a friend, which marked the beginning of his arduous path to rehabilitation. Through vivid storytelling, Smith reveals how his resilience and the support from those around him helped him overcome the challenges and emerge stronger.Alvis E. Smith is a distinguished veteran who served nearly two decades in the U.S. Army, including service with the 82nd Airborne Division and participation in the Ranger Indoctrination Program. He completed two tours in Iraq, earning numerous accolades for his bravery and leadership. After his military career, Smith transitioned into real estate, where he achieved notable success as a broker in both Georgia and New York.In April 2020, Smith's life took an unexpected turn when he suffered a stroke. The book delves into the personal and professional trials that followed, including his decision to relocate to Tempe, Arizona. Despite his challenges, Smith has remained active, serving as an usher and emergency services team member at Cornerstone Christian Church while pursuing his Arizona real estate broker's license.“A Stroke: A Soldier's Journey” is not just a story of recovery but also a testament to the power of the human spirit. Smith wrote this book with the hope of raising awareness about stroke prevention and encouraging readers to prioritize their health. He aims to provide a beacon of hope for those facing similar struggles and to inspire them with his story of triumph. Smith is also the author of“Secrets for Selling Homes Others Failed to Sell” (2019), showcasing his expertise in real estate.About Alvis E. Smith:Alvis E. Smith is a retired U.S. Army soldier and experienced real estate broker who has dedicated his life to serving others, both in the military and in his professional career. Now residing in Tempe, Arizona, Smith continues to inspire with his story of resilience and commitment to personal and community service.

Atticus Publishing LLC

Atticus Publishing LLC

+1 (888) 800-1803

email us here

Alvis E. Smith on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.