Lightstone Solutions Announces Appointment Of Brian Obney As Chief Of Staff And Director Of Due Diligence

PHOENIX and CLEVELAND and HONESDALE, Pa., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstone Solutions, LLC ( ) announced today the appointment of Brian Obney as Chief of Staff and Director of Due Diligence. Mr. Obney has been working with Lightstone Solutions since 2022 and has a wealth of experience in managerial and regulatory work with an expertise in operations and human resources.

"We are delighted to have Brian

Obney assume this role at Lightstone Solutions to help us achieve our goals of continued growth and scalability," said Bill Papazian, Managing Member of Lightstone Solutions . "Brian has earned the trust and confidence of the company in his oversight and handling of major administrative and client projects," added Mr. Papazian.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the opportunity as

Lightstone continues to progress within the due diligence industry," said Mr. Obney, Chief of Staff and Director of Due Diligence.



ABOUT

LIGHTSTONE SOLUTIONS, LLC

Lightstone Solutions, LLC is a boutique firm specializing in international due diligence and gaming regulatory compliance and training. The firm serves public pension funds, private equity firms, lenders, public companies, international companies, the gaming industry, and other regulated business interests. The Company was founded by William Papazian in 2001.

