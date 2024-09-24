NEXCOM VMC 1110 Delivers Smart Vehicle Management In One Compact Device

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fleet Management Tool for Transportation, Public Safety, and Logistics Providers Replaces Need for Multiple Devices

- Peter Yang, PresidentFREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of smart in-vehicle appliances, announced today the launch of the VMC 1110 , an all-in-one computer made for in-vehicle use. The smart vehicle management tool consolidates essential features into a single device, including data checking, location tracking, job dispatching, communication, and vehicle diagnostics. It is designed to simplify fleet operations and enhance efficiency for mobile workforces across various industries, including transportation, logistics, and public safety.The VMC 1110 is a 7” touchscreen computer that replaces the multiple standalone devices used today for essential mobile technology solutions, including portable navigation, electronic logging, dedicated display, fleet telematics systems, and more. The rugged all-in-one computer is powered by the Intel Atom® dual core x7211RE 1.0GHz processor. A user-friendly interface features five quick access function keys to enhance access to critical tasks, from hours-of-service to print commands. Essential information, including work orders and route navigation, is clearly displayed to provide real-time data for drivers and allow them to focus on the road.“The VMC 1110 is a compact, all-in-one vehicle computer featuring the latest touchscreen technology that is designed to perform in demanding, space-constrained environments, from long-haul trucking routes to local final-mile delivery fleets,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM.“With one device, transportation professionals can access the technology they need to improve operations, track vehicles and deliveries, access fleet information instantly, and improve driver safety. This next-generation smart vehicle management tool is the upgrade fleet managers and drivers need to stay ahead of the curve.”The next-generation smart vehicle management computer is equipped with CAN FD, COM, and wireless connectivity to provide data acquisition, edge computing, and network communication through a central control center. Real-time data tracking and analysis support enhanced fleet management, including maintenance of driver records and duty status, vehicle location tracking, and vehicle diagnostic information and status updates. The new CAN FD communication protocol offers significant advantages over the traditional CAN. It can be used to support modern vehicles that require faster and more efficient data transfer between ECUs.NEXCOM is a leading provider of rugged equipment designed specifically to perform in demanding environments. The VMC 1110 is certified with CE, FCC, E Mark, and U.S. military standards for vibration and shock resistance. To improve integration with various vehicle types, including mining trucks, construction vehicles, public transportation fleets, forklifts, and police vehicles, it supports a wide range of DC inputs, from 9V to 36V. Each compact device features a durable 1024 x 600 TFT 1000 nits LCD monitor with a resistive touch screen to ensure visibility in diverse conditions and lighting. The rugged front panel is IP54-rated for its protection against water damage, making the VMC 1110 suitable for outdoor and semi-outdoor applications, as well as in-vehicle use.The VMC 1110 is also designed to support high-powered vehicle displays and Passenger Infotainment Systems (PIS). It features an additional HDMI output to power a second display for passenger experience enhancement, including in-vehicle entertainment, news, and weather reports, as well as local advertising and targeted marketing content.To learn more, please visit NEXCOM website .Features:●7" 1024 x 600 TFT LCD monitor with resistive touchscreen●LCD Brightness 1000 cd/m2 (typical)●Built-in Intel Atom® dual core x7211RE 1.0GHz●On screen programmable F1 ~ F5 function keys●Built-in GNSS (Optional: Dead Reckoning Support)●GNSS/WLAN/WWAN for wireless communication●CAN FD for car diagnostic●Wide range DC input from 9 ~ 36V●Military standard for vibration and shock●CE/FCC/E MarkAbout NEXCOMFounded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.

