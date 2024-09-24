Captiva Island's South Seas Welcomes Wendy Nicodemus As Director Of Commercial Strategy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Director of Commercial Strategy, Wendy NicodemusCAPTIVA ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- South Seas , located on Captiva Island along Florida's Gulf Coast, proudly announces Wendy Nicodemus as Director of Commercial Strategy. Nicodemus' extensive background in delivering growth, revenues and profitability make her an exceptional selection for the role of Director of Commercial Strategy at South Seas. Her unique skillset has prepared her to lead the team as South Seas opens new services, restaurants, accommodation options and amenities, positioning the beloved resort once again as the“vacation destination” within the United States for multi-generational families.“Wendy possesses a vast understanding of this part of Florida and resorts of this size and caliber,” says South Seas General Manager, Shawn Farrell.“With her market knowledge, Wendy will be a critical member of the South Seas executive team. Her professional approach aligns perfectly with our focus and will be integral in steering South Seas toward a new chapter of success, helping to poise the resort as a highly sought-after getaway.”Nicodemus attended The Ohio State University before commencing her 30-year career in the hospitality industry. Through her tenure, she has gained valuable experience in countless hotel disciplines including operations, sales, revenue management, marketing, and finance. Before joining South Seas, Nicodemus was the Regional Director of Sales overseeing five Hilton and Marriott brand properties. She achieved impressive revenue targets demonstrating her strategic acumen and leadership skills.“I am honored to be a part of this resort team as we elevate the South Seas offering,” said Director of Commercial Strategy at South Seas, Wendy Nicodemus.“My focus is on formulating initiatives to enhance South Seas as we open new accommodation and amenity options including Captiva Landing, The Clutch and new dining outlets along with nostalgic offerings including Scoops & Slices, ultimately optimizing multiple revenue streams, and create impactful partnerships and experiences for our guests.”Only 45 minutes, yet a world away, Captiva Island is connected to Florida's mainland via Sanibel Causeway and a small bridge over Blind Pass, joining it to Sanibel Island. Tucked away at the northern end of the five-mile long, one-half-mile wide Captiva Island, South Seas is between Pine Island Sound and the Gulf of Mexico, ensconced by two-and-a-half miles of powder-white beaches lapped by turquoise tides.For more information, visit SouthSeas or call (800) 237-6000. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @SouthSeasResort, or Instagram at @SouthSeasResort.# # #About South SeasPresenting classic island charm, the 330-acre South Seas is nestled among mangroves with more than half of the resort a dedicated wildlife preserve and estuary. World-renowned fishing, boating, and yachting, and discovering storied barrier islands are among the unforgettable experiences of a South Seas guest. The resort has been a cherished destination for more than 75 years. A new chapter begins, one that has been inspired by the many past generations of guests, and thoughtfully recast for the future. South Seas has embarked on a phased reopening, an important milestone in efforts towards recovery and rebuilding from the devastation of Hurricane Ian, dedicated to delivering a resilient, world-class resort.

