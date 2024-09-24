Death Toll From Israeli Airstrikes On Lebanon Rises To 558
Date
9/24/2024 8:11:19 PM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
BEIRUT, Sept 25 (NNN-NNA) – The death toll from intensive Israeli airstrikes on southern and eastern Lebanon since Monday reached 558, including 50 children and 94 women, with injuries reaching 1,835, Lebanese health Minister, Firas Abiad, said yesterday.
Abiad said, the airstrikes from the bloodthirsty war-mongering Zionist army, targeted 14 ambulances, killing four paramedics and injuring 16 others.
He condemned the Israeli Zionist forces for targeting civilians, medical teams, and the Bint Jbeil hospital.
“The barbaric Israeli enemy's claims of only targeting Hezbollah members are false; The figures we mentioned show that the enemy is targeting innocent civilians and medical staff,” he said.
The Israeli Zionist army has launched intensive airstrikes on villages and towns in southern and eastern Lebanon since Monday, displacing thousands of families.– NNN-NNA
MENAFN24092024000200011047ID1108711709
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.