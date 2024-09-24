PAULA VAIL UNLOCKS THE SECRETS TO TRUE HAPPINESS AT TWO HIGHLY-AWAITED BOOK EVENTS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Why Am I So Happy?: The Sign of True Success is a Happy Heart by Paula Vail

Poised to deliver actionable insights on the pursuit of happiness, author Paula taps into personal experiences and research-driven insights

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nationally recognized personal empowerment leader Paula Vail introduces her transformative new book,“Why Am I So Happy?: The Sign of True Success is a Happy Heart .” This compelling guide will be in the spotlight during The 35th Word on the Street Toronto and Magazine Festival and the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair.Vail draws from her own life's challenges and triumphs to offer a practical and inspiring perspective on attaining true happiness. With a blend of personal anecdotes and research-backed observations, she offers essential tools and tactics for bringing about significant changes in one's life.Providing a new outlook on how to change one's thinking to one of success and happiness, the book tackles the growing workloads, stress, and negativity that many people experience.With Vail's pragmatic approach, individuals can cultivate a more contented and self-assured current state by implementing techniques and tools that facilitate significant life transformations.This enlightening manual goes beyond simply increasing job satisfaction. It highlights the significant advantages of having a positive mindset for obtaining joy, gratitude, love, and success and provides doable tactics to improve one's general well-being. The audience will find a roadmap to harness their inner happiness and create lasting empowerment through Vail's practical tools and wisdom.“Why Am I So Happy?: The Sign of True Success is a Happy Heart” is an essential read for individuals who are facing challenges with stress and negativity or those who are looking to enhance their overall well-being. Readers are empowered by Vail's wisdom and practical advice to embark on their own journey toward happiness and personal empowerment.Begin a renewed outlook on life and set forth a transformative journey. Uncover more of this masterwork's wisdom, which is set to be on the highlighted shelves of The Maple Staple , in partnership with Bookside Press , during The Word on the Street's 2024 festival. The booth will be located at Zone B, near Stage B: Across The Universe, at Queen's Park Crescent East, Toronto.Don't miss the chance to see it featured at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024 from October 16th to 20th at Messe Frankfurt, Germany. Browse through The Maple Staple bookstore's booth, still co-presented by Bookside Press, at Hall 5.1, Stand #C35. Alternatively, all editions are up for purchase on Amazon and other major book depositories around the world.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore-it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

