Amir Leaves New York

Amir Leaves New York


9/24/2024 7:28:59 PM

New York: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left New York today after heading the State of Qatar's delegation participating in the opening session of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the United States.

HH the Amir was accompanied by an official delegation.

The Peninsula

