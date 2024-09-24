Amir Leaves New York

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left New York today after heading the State of Qatar's delegation participating in the opening session of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the United States.

HH the Amir was accompanied by an official delegation.



