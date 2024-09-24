In Kharkiv, Number Of Victims Of Russian Airstrikes Has Increased To 35, Three Dead

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, the number of of Russian air strikes has increased to 35, including a minor girl and a officer.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

“The hits were recorded in Kyiv, Shevchenko, Nemyshlyansky and Saltovsky districts of the city, as well as in Kharkiv district of the region. Three citizens were killed and 35 people were injured, including a minor girl and a police officer. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing,” the statement said.

As the police reminded, on September 24, from 15:20 to 15:45, Russian aircraft launched eight bombs in the Kharkiv regio . One of the FAB-500 missiles hit a nine-story building in the Kyiv district. Five floors were destroyed. Residents of the building were trapped under the rubble. Twenty-four people were injured, including a 17-year-old girl who suffered an acute stress reaction. One resident died in the hospital.

Kharkiv police chief Volodymyr Tymoshko said that a police headquarters was set up near the damaged building.

“Anyone who has lost contact with their relatives can file applications and provide a DNA sample. They can also file a report on property damage. In addition, police officers will be on duty around the clock to guard the damaged buildings to prevent looting. We are taking all the facilities under round-the-clock protection until the first and second floors are at least boarded up and the doors are put in place,” the police officer said.

At the site of another hit in Kyiv district, a fire broke out at a recreation center.

An explosion occurred in a bakery shop in Nemyshlyansky district. A woman was killed and eight people were injured.

Video: Official channel of the State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region

A sports ground, a kindergarten, windows in apartment buildings and a supermarket were damaged as a result of the attack on the Saltovsky district of the city. A woman died of shrapnel wounds. Three people were injured, including an on-duty police officer.

According to experts from the explosives department, the Russian military struck Kharkiv with a FAB-500 from the UMPK.

Police, rescuers, medics, and volunteers are working at the scene. Investigators are interviewing witnesses and victims, collecting evidence of another crime by the Russian Armed Forces. Emergency rescue operations are underway, and the victims are being treated.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 1, Part 2 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 34 people were reported injured and three people died.