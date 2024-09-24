Snapchat To Integrate Gemini In Its AI Chatbot
9/24/2024 7:18:42 PM
google Cloud announced on Tuesday that it will team up with Snap
Inc. to enhance generative AI experiences within Snapchat's
AI-powered chatbot My AI, Azernews reports.
According to the announcement, Snapchat will use the vast
multimodal capabilities of Google's Gemini chatbot, including the
technology's ability to understand and operate through different
input types such as text, audio, image, video, and code.
This will enable Snapchat to bring more innovative features to
its customers, Google said.
"This partnership with Google Cloud reinforces everything that's
so important to serving our community. Snap is all about empowering
people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the
world, and have fun together. Now with Gemini in My AI,
Snapchatters can learn so much more about the world, do it really
quickly in the moment, and easily share that with friends," Snap
CEO Evan Spiegel commented.
