Russian Zoo Welcomes Colossal 3-Meter-Long African Lion
Date
9/24/2024 7:18:41 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The
Kaliningrad Zoo is now home to Tigran, an enormous African lion
measuring an impressive 3 meters from nose to tail tip. Tigran is
officially the largest lion to have ever lived in the zoo's
history, reported by Azernews citing TASS.
According to Yekaterina Mikhailova, the zoo's spokesperson, they
meticulously prepared for Tigran's arrival by combining two
enclosures, providing the majestic feline with nearly a hectare of
space – likely the most expansive habitat he has ever experienced.
Tigran himself is 3 meters long, from the tip of his tail to the
tip of his nose. "We have never had such a large lion before. He is
a truly mighty beast, weighing well over 200 kg, closer to 300,"
Mikhailova stated.
Before coming to the zoo, Tigran was privately owned and lived in
Anapa. Following concerns raised by animal welfare activists, the
prosecutor's office conducted an investigation into his living
conditions. As a result, the decision was made to transfer the
African lion to the zoo in Stary Oskol, Belgorod Oblast. However,
as the Stary Oskol zoo already housed several lions, it was
ultimately decided to entrust Tigran to the care of their
colleagues in Kaliningrad.
