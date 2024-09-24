The Design Tricks Keeping Your Kids Hooked On Games And Apps And 3 Things You Can Do About It

Author: Chris Zomer

Ever found yourself unable to resist checking out a social notification? Or sending a random picture just to keep a Snapchat“streak” going? Or simply getting stuck staring at YouTube because it auto-played yet another cute cat video?

If so, you're far from alone. And if we adults can't resist such digital temptations, how can we expect children to do any better?

Many digital environments are not designed with the best interest of users in mind – and this is especially true of games, apps and platforms commonly used by kids and teens.

Designers use persuasive design techniques to make users spend more time on apps or platforms, so they can make more money selling ads. Below, we explain some of the most common design tricks used in popular games, social media and apps.

Decision-making made easy

Social media and streaming platforms strive to provide“seamless” user experiences. This makes it easy to stay engaged without needing to click anything very often, which also minimises any obvious opportunities where we might disengage.

These seamless experiences include things such as auto-play when streaming videos, or“infinite scrolling” on social media. When algorithms present us with a steady flow of content, shaped by what we have liked or engaged with in the past, we must put in extra effort to stop watching. Unsurprisingly, we often decide to stay put.

Rewards and dopamine hits

Another way to keep children engaged is by using rewards, such as stars, diamonds, stickers, badges or other“points” in children's apps .“Likes” on social media are no different.

Rewards trigger the release of a chemical in our brains – dopamine – which not only makes us feel good but also leaves us wanting more.

Rewards can be used to promote good behaviour, but not always. In some children's apps, rewards are doubled if users watch advertisements .

Loot boxes and 'gambling'

Variable rewards have been found to be especially effective . When you do not know when you will get a certain reward or desired item, you are more likely to keep going.

In games, variable rewards can often be found (or purchased) in the form of“loot boxes”. Loot boxes might be chests, treasures, or stacks of cards containing a random reward. Because of the unpredictable reward, some researchers have described loot boxes as akin to gambling, even though the games do not always involve real money.

Sometimes in-game currency (fake game money) can be bought with real money and used to“gamble” for rare characters and special items. This is very tempting for young people.

In one of our (as yet unpublished) studies, a 12-year-old student admitted to spending several hundred dollars to obtain a desired character in the popular game Genshin Impact.

The lure of streaks

Another problematic way of using rewards in design is negative reinforcement. For instance, when you are at risk of a negative outcome (like losing something good), you feel compelled to continue a particular behaviour.

“Streaks” work like this. If you do not do the same task for several days in a row, you will not get the extra rewards promised. Language learning app DuoLingo uses streaks, but so does Snapchat, a popular social media app. Research has shown a correlation between Snapchat streaks and problematic smartphone use among teens.

Streaks can also make money for apps directly. If you miss a day and lose your streak, you can often pay to restore it.

Loss of reputation

Reputation is important on social media. Think of the number of Facebook friends you have, or the number of likes your post receives.

Sometimes designers build on our fear of losing our reputation. For instance, they can do this by adding a leaderboard that ranks users based on their score.

While you may have heard of the use of leaderboards in games , they are also common in popular educational apps such as Kahoot! or Education Perfect. Leaderboards introduce an element of competition that many students enjoy.

However, for some this competition has negative consequences – especially for those languishing low in the ranks.

Similarly, Snapchat has a SnapScore where reputational loss is still at play. You do not want a lower score than your friends! This makes you want to keep using the app.

Exploiting feelings of connection

Another tool in the designers' bag of tricks is capitalising on the emotional ties or connections users form with influencers or celebrities on social media, or favourite media characters (such as Elmo or Peppa pig) for younger children.

While these connections can foster a sense of belonging, they can also be exploited for commercial gain, such as when influencers promote commercial products, or characters urge in-app purchases .

What can parents do?

Persuasive design isn't inherently bad. Users want apps and games to be engaging, like we do for movies or TV shows. However, some design“tricks” simply serve commercial interests, often at the expense of users' wellbeing.

It is not all bleak, though. Here are a few steps parents can take to help kids stay on top of the apps:



have early and ongoing discussions with children about ideas such as the underlying commercial intent of what they are engaging with

model good digital choices of not giving in to persuasive design, such as by avoiding digital distractions yourself use trustworthy resources to help in digital decision-making, such as Common Sense Media and Dark Pattern Games .

For the moment, the responsibility for managing children's interactions with the digital realm falls largely on individuals and families.

Some governments are beginning to take action, but measures such as blanket age-based bans on social media or other platforms will only shield children temporarily. A better approach for governments and regulators would be to focus on safety by design : the idea that the safety and rights of users should be the starting point of any app, product or service, rather than an afterthought.