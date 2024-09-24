Pakistan Condemns Israeli Occupation Attack On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Pakistan strongly condemned Israel's latest military aggression against Lebanon, massacring hundreds of civilians, Pakistan Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

A press release issued by Pakistan Foreign Office noted, "Pakistan condemns in the strongest possible terms, Israel's latest military aggression against Lebanon, massacring hundreds of civilians.

It further said, "this act of aggression against the Republic of Lebanon is a grave violation of the UN Charter and international law."

"It is a dangerous escalation that has further endangered peace and security in an already volatile region," said the Foreign Office.

Pakistan reaffirms its full support for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity and stands in solidarity with the people of Lebanon and for their right to live in peace and security.

"We call upon the international community to take urgent steps to hold Israel to account for its alarming adventurism in the region and its acts of aggression and genocide," it concluded. (end)

sbk







MENAFN24092024000071011013ID1108711370