Kuwait Amir's Rep. Receives Tajikistan Pres. In New York
9/24/2024 7:14:35 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon on Tuesday.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, currently held in New York, as His Highness conveyed greeting of His Highness the Amir to the Tajikistani leader.
During the meeting, multiple topics of mutual interest, as well as ways to bolster bilateral relations, in addition to latest regional and international developments were discussed.
The meeting was attended by Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Al-Issa and Kuwait Permanent Representative to the UN Tareq Al-Banai. (end)
