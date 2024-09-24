Kuwait Amir's Rep. Receives Libya's Pres. Council In New York

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received the President of Libya's Presidential Council Mohamed Al Menfi on Tuesday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, currently held in New York, as His Highness conveyed greeting of His Highness the Amir to the Libyan leader.

During the meeting, multiple topics of mutual interest, as well as ways to bolster bilateral relations, in addition to latest regional and international developments were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Al-Issa, and Foreign Minister Assistant to Foreign Minister Office Ambassador Bader Al-Tunaib. (end)

