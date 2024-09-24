Casablanca Retains Crown As Africa’S Top Financial Center In GFCI 36

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the ever-changing world of global finance, Africa's centers are making their mark. The Global Financial Centers 36, released in September 2024, sheds light on this dynamic landscape.



Casablanca, Morocco's economic powerhouse, continues to lead the pack among African financial hubs. Casablanca Finance City (CFC ) stands tall at 56th place globally, boasting a score of 688 points.



This achievement cements its position as Africa's premier financial center. Despite a slight dip of two places from the previous ranking, CFC's overall score has actually increased.



What sets Casablanca apart from its African counterparts? The city's unique location plays a crucial role. Straddling Europe and Africa, the CFC serves as a natural bridge between continents.



This geographical advantage has not gone unnoticed by international businesses seeking a foothold in the region. Casablanca's success story goes beyond mere location.







The city has cultivated a robust regulatory environment that appeals to global investors. CFC offers attractive tax incentives, further sweetening the deal for businesses operating within its jurisdiction.

Financial Growth and Innovation in Casablanca

These factors combine to create fertile ground for financial growth and innovation. In recent years, Casablanca has also embraced the global shift towards sustainable finance.



The city's commitment to green initiatives aligns perfectly with current trends in the financial world. This forward-thinking approach has helped CFC maintain its competitive edge.



A significant boost to Casablanca 's standing came in March 2023. Morocco's removal from the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) gray list bolstered investor confidence.



This development underscores the country's efforts to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. While Casablanca leads the pack, other African financial centers are not standing still.



Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa 's financial powerhouses, have shown improvement in the latest rankings. Johannesburg inched up one spot globally, while Cape Town made an impressive leap of eight places.



East Africa's financial hubs are also making waves. Nairobi and Kigali are rapidly developing their financial markets. Kigali, in particular, has made remarkable progress, surging 26 places in the global ranking.

The Evolving Landscape of Africa's Financial Centers

This upward trajectory reflects the region's growing economic clout. Lagos, Nigeria's bustling metropolis, rounds out the African top three.



Ranked 100th globally, Lagos represents West Africa's financial ambitions. The city's presence in the rankings highlights the continent's diverse financial landscape.



However, challenges remain for Africa's financial centers. South Africa's recent placement on the FATF gray list has cast a shadow over Johannesburg's reputation.



Political and economic stability continue to be crucial factors in determining a financial center's success. Casablanca's lead is not solely due to external factors.



The city has invested heavily in infrastructure and human capital development. These efforts have given CFC an edge over its continental rivals.



Strong ties with international financial institutions have further boosted Casablanca's profile. As African financial markets evolve, competition among these centers is likely to intensify.



This healthy rivalry could drive overall improvement in the continent's financial services sector. Each city brings unique strengths to the table, contributing to Africa's growing financial ecosystem.



The story of Africa's financial centers is one of progress and potential. Casablanca's continued leadership serves as both an inspiration and a challenge to its peers.



As these cities strive to climb the global rankings, they pave the way for Africa's increased participation in the world economy.

