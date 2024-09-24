Argentina’S Armed Forces Unveil Ambitious Modernization Plans For 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's military sets its sights on a major overhaul in 2025. The have outlined an extensive modernization plan to address long-standing needs.



However, most projects hinge on external funding, as Treasury allocations remain scarce. The Navy aims to bolster its capabilities with new acquisitions.



Light helicopters will join the Naval Command, operating from Maritime Patrol Division ships. Submarine capacity restoration is under consideration, with French Scorpene and German Type 209NG models in the running.



Surface fleet upgrades are also on the horizon. Two new frigates will replace aging Type 42 destroyers, with Italian and Spanish designs vying for selection.



An amphibious vessel and two logistic container ships round out the naval wishlist. The Army's shopping list includes medium helicopters to replace veteran Bell UH-1Hs.







Wheeled armored vehicles, either 6x6 or 8x8, are slated for delivery in 2025. General Carlos Alberto Presti announced this commitment earlier.



Modernization efforts extend to existing equipment as well. The CASA C-212-100 aircraft will receive upgrades. Infantry gear is not forgotten, with new helmets, ballistic vests, and various firearms in the pipeline.

Argentina's Military Modernization Efforts

The Air Forc prioritizes equipment for its F-16 fleet. Infrastructure upgrades at VI Air Brigade and Río Cuarto Material Area will support these advanced fighters.



Six medium transport aircraft, likely Embraer ERJ-140s, are set to replace the aging Fokker F-28s. These ambitious plans face a recurring challenge.



In addition, many projects appear in successive budgets without guaranteed implementation. Financial constraints and delays in securing international credits often hamper progress.



Despite these hurdles, Argentina's military leadership remains committed to modernization. The comprehensive nature of these plans reflects a strategic vision.



Each branch of the armed forces seeks to address critical capability gaps. From naval assets to ground vehicles and air power, the modernization effort spans all domains.



In short, as Argentina looks to strengthen its defense posture, these upgrades carry significance beyond military circles.



They represent a renewed focus on national security and regional stability. The success of these plans could reshape Argentina's military capabilities for decades to come.

