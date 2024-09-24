Microsoft Invests $1.3 Billion To Boost A.I. And Cloud In Mexico

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella, unveiled a game-changing plan during his visit to Mexico City. The tech giant will invest $1.3 billion in Mexico over the next three years.



This substantial aims to revolutionize the country's AI and cloud computing capabilities. Nadella kicked off the Microsoft AI Tour in the Mexican capital with an inspiring keynote.



He showcased the company's cutting-edge AI agents and Azure cloud regions. The investment will focus on enhancing connectivity and promoting AI adoption among small and medium-sized enterprises.



Microsoft's ambitious project doesn't stop at infrastructure. They plan to train 5 million people in AI skills across Mexico. Nadella expressed his excitement about this initiative, emphasizing its potential to transform local ecosystems.



The CEO observed that Mexican companies are embracing AI at a pace similar to their US counterparts. He cited examples of major firms like Grupo Bimbo and Cemex already utilizing Microsoft's AI tools, such as Copilot.







Nadella painted a vivid picture of a world filled with AI agents. These digital assistants, he explained, will serve various purposes, from personal use to complex business processes.



This AI revolution promises to enhance existing digital systems across organizations. This latest investment builds on Microsoft 's previous commitment to Mexico.



In 2020, the company announced a $1.1 billion investment and plans for a local cloud region. That region launched in May 2024, marking a significant milestone in Microsoft's global expansion.



Microsoft's cloud infrastructure now spans 40 regions worldwide, comprising over 300 data centers. This extensive network underscores the company's commitment to providing robust, accessible cloud services globally.



With this new investment, Mexico is set to play a crucial role in Microsoft's vision for a more connected, AI-driven future.

MENAFN24092024007421016031ID1108711294